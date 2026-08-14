Phoebe Bridgers returns, benny blanco goes Spanish, Selena Gomez faces lawsuit

New releases

Phoebe Bridgers returns with Lost Weekend, a new album exploring past high-profile relationships, the formation of a stable new relationship, grief, dissociation, fame, and her difficult relationship with her father.

Icona Pop release Ritual, their fourth studio album. The 10-track record features the title track collaboration with Daya.

benny blanco releases Hermoso, his first Spanish-language album.

Bella Poarch shares Stay Gone, the third single from her upcoming debut studio album Picnic at the Cemetery.

Tinashe releases Melatonin, the third single from her upcoming eighth studio album Popstar.

Royal Blood return with Ten Over Ten, a new single from their upcoming fifth studio album Dead Company, due November 13.

Music news

Selena Gomez and her mother are being sued over their mental health startup Wondermind. Investors accuse Gomez and the company of securities fraud and breach of contract. The plaintiffs say they invested nearly $1.2 million and allege that Wondermind failed to deliver on promised initiatives, while Gomez did not fulfill her commitment to promote the startup. They are seeking to recover their investment and legal fees.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.