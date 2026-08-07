Madonna and Kylie Minogue unite, Carly Rae Jepsen stars Alden Ehrenreich in new video

New releases

Carly Rae Jepsen shares Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor, the third single from her upcoming seventh studio album Day and Night, alongside a music video starring actor Alden Ehrenreich.

Ravyn Lenae releases Blue Island, her third studio album. The record was preceded by the singles Reputation featuring Dominic Fike, Bobby, Handle, and Saturday Night.

Two pop icons join forces as Madonna and Kylie Minogue unveil Love Sensation (Afterhours Radio Edit), marking a long-awaited collaboration between the pair.

Shakira and Burna Boy release a Spanish language version of their FIFA World Cup anthem Dai Dai.

Ellie Goulding drops Ravers, the latest single from her upcoming sixth studio album I Know Too Much, due September 4.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.