Philippines raises Mayon volcano alert following explosive eruption

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) confirmed the alert upgrade, warning of increased volcanic activity and the potential for further eruptions.

According to PHIVOLCS, the eruption produced a dense ash plume that rapidly rose approximately 3,000 meters above the volcano's summit crater. Moderate winds carried the plume west-southwest, with ashfall expected in the communities of Daraga, Guinobatan and neighboring municipalities in Albay province.

The agency explained that Alert Level 3 indicates a significant increase in volcanic activity, including sustained volcanic earthquakes and powerful emissions of steam and ash.

PHIVOLCS warned that Mayon has entered a new phase of magmatic eruption, increasing the likelihood of lava flows in the coming days and weeks.

Authorities also cautioned residents about potential volcanic hazards, including lava flows, rockfalls and other dangerous phenomena associated with increased volcanic activity.

Mayon volcano, also known as Mount Mayon, is an active stratovolcano located in Albay province in the Bicol region of the Philippines, on the southeastern part of Luzon Island. It is among the country's most closely monitored active volcanoes due to its history of eruptions and potential risks to nearby communities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 4.8 earthquake had struck China on October 29.