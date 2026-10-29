M4.8 earthquake jolts China
15:11, 29 October 2026
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck China on October 29, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center.
According to preliminary data, the earthquake was recorded at 3:42 a.m. Astana time on October 29 (10:42 p.m. GMT on October 28).
The earthquake's epicenter was located in China at 44.33 degrees north latitude and 82.71 degrees east longitude, with a recorded magnitude of 4.8 and an energy class of 11.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck northwestern China on the evening of October 28.