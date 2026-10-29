M4.8 earthquake jolts China

According to preliminary data, the earthquake was recorded at 3:42 a.m. Astana time on October 29 (10:42 p.m. GMT on October 28).

The earthquake's epicenter was located in China at 44.33 degrees north latitude and 82.71 degrees east longitude, with a recorded magnitude of 4.8 and an energy class of 11.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck northwestern China on the evening of October 28.