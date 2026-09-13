Philippines ferry fire: Death toll climbs to 76, 13 missing

Authorities recovered 41 additional charred remains, raising fatalities from 35 to 76.

The remains will be transported aboard the BRP Cape Engano on Sunday.

The number of survivors remains at 43.

The vessel’s manifest listed 134 people. Of these, 13 remain missing, while two passengers confirmed they never boarded.

Officials cautioned that numbers may change as recovery and identification continue.

The MV June Aster was en route from Manila to Coron, Palawan when it caught fire on Wednesday night.

Initial reports indicated 117 passengers and 17 crew members were on board.

Five deaths were confirmed that night, while 43 passengers and crew were rescued.

After the fire was extinguished, 30 more bodies were recovered during inspections.

As written before, search and rescue operations are ongoing for 84 people still missing after the passenger ferry MV June Aster caught fire off the coast of Palawan, leaving at least five dead and 43 rescued.