According to the city’s Department of Public Health, Adrian Jordan will lead a team of health inspectors conducting door-to-door visits in neighborhoods most affected by rat infestations. The team will assess the scale of the problem, carry out control measures and advise residents on preventing further infestations.

According to the department, Philadelphia receives around 4,000 complaints about suspected rat activity annually. Inspections confirm approximately 2,000 cases, prompting treatment and follow-up prevention efforts.

Jordan will also coordinate efforts between five municipal agencies, including the Water Department, Sanitation Department and Streets Department, to address problems that require cooperation across city services.

The city has a long history of battling rodents. In the early 1900s, Philadelphia’s health authorities paid residents five cents for every dead rat delivered to a designated collection station.

Today, officials emphasize prevention rather than financial incentives. Residents are advised to store garbage in tightly sealed metal containers, remove potential rodent hiding places and seal openings larger than half an inch (1.27 cm) around their homes.

The department also encourages residents to report rat sightings so inspectors can investigate and take appropriate action.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency explained how rodents can spread plague.