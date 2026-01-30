Pharma companies lead the way in securing authentic medicines in Kazakhstan

According to Aleksiejuk, the serialization system allows the state and businesses to verify the authenticity of pharmaceutical products.

Labeling and serialization are crucial for patient safety, he said. “This is what enables us to have full control as a business to protect our intellectual property rights, and as the state to guarantee the absence of counterfeit products for patients,” Aleksiejuk said during an interim meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the Kazakh President.

Polpharma Santo is among the first companies to implement full serialization of all products being supplied to the Kazakhstani market. Serialization system improvements need to go further, the company said.

Aleksiejuk added consumer engagement in checking the authenticity of medicines is necessary, as well as to improve government mechanisms for violation detection and ensure prompt response.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to provide access to new cardiology and oncology treatment approaches.