Kazakhstan to provide access to new cardiology and oncology treatment approaches

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired the meeting.

Adam Aleksiejuk said localizing medical production directly impacts people's access to vital drugs.

He announced that businesses and the Healthcare Ministry reached agreements that allow the signing of new investment contracts.

He highlighted Polpharma Santo continues its consistent investment policy in Kazakhstan.

The company is completing a contract that will provide access to new therapies in cardiology, oncology, and antibiotics.

Adam Aleksiejuk said in 2025, the company built innovation and laboratory centers, and this April, it will open its own R&D center. He stressed that the company is fully prepared to accelerate development and supply critical medicines to Kazakhstan.

It was stated the new investment agreements are expected to expand the range of medicines available in Kazakhstan and strengthen the country’s pharmaceutical security.

Notably, Kazakhstan advances cancer treatment with proton therapy.