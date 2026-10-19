"Phantom mole" discovered at World Heritage Site, expands known range in Japan

Researchers from Hirosaki University confirmed that a dead specimen found along a hiking trail in Aomori Prefecture in 2019 was a Japanese mountain mole after examining its distinctive lower jaw teeth. The finding was verified during a follow-up investigation conducted last year.

The species, listed as Near Threatened on Japan's Environment Ministry Red List, was previously believed to inhabit only limited parts of Aomori Prefecture, mainly the Hakkoda mountain range and sections of Mt. Iwaki. The latest discovery suggests its distribution may extend across the entire Shirakami-Sanchi region, which spans both Aomori and Akita prefectures.

Researchers say the finding could significantly reshape current understanding of the species' habitat. Despite Aomori being considered one of the mole's primary habitats, only about 20 confirmed records of the animal have been documented there, most of them in the Hakkoda area.

Because the species has been found at a variety of elevations, scientists believe it is likely present throughout the broader Shirakami-Sanchi ecosystem, including neighboring Akita Prefecture, where no previous sightings have been recorded.

Notably, a group of flamingos listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book has been captured on video during field observations at the Irgiz-Turgai State Nature Reserve.