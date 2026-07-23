Petropavl-based Botanic Garden gains specially protected natural area status

According to the North Kazakhstan regional administration, the new status will help safeguard the historic territory from urban development, revive scientific-research work and pave the way for a large-scale reconstruction of the unique natural site.

Photo credit: The North Kazakhstan regional administration

Established in 1912, the Botanic Garden has become an integral part of Petropavl and an important element of Kazakhstan’s natural heritage.

“More than 2,000 plant species from around the world grow here. Many of them have been part of the collection for decades. Their roots literally preserve the history of the complex, connecting its past, present and future. Preserving the Botanic Garden complies with the course of the Head of State, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and protecting the country’s natural heritage,” the press service of the regional press service said.

Photo credit: The North Kazakhstan regional administration

Major renovation of the Botanic Garden is scheduled to begin next year.

"The new status will enable the facility to receive dedicated state financing, recruit qualified personnel, conduct scientific and research work, and implement long-term projects. Once design and estimates are completed, phase-by-phase overhaul of the complex will begin," the press service noted.

Earlier, it was reported that a new habitat of rare Red Book lotus had been discovered near Atyrau.