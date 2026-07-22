New habitat of rare Red Book lotus discovered near Atyrau

The newly identified lotus population was found growing naturally along the Peretaska Canal, located near Taskala village.

Photo credit: Akzhaiyk State Nature Reserve

During field research, specialists from the reserve confirmed that the plants are currently in a flowering stage.

Photo credit: The Akzhaiyk State Nature Reserve

The new habitat lies approximately 3-4 kilometers from the reserve's left-bank cluster. Researchers conducted photographic documentation and an environmental assessment of the site.

Experts say the discovery is an important indicator of the region's well-preserved biodiversity.