EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    New habitat of rare Red Book lotus discovered near Atyrau

    22:44, 22 July 2026

    A new habitat of the rare lotus listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan has been discovered along the Peretaska Canal near the village of Taskala, the Akzhaiyk State Nature Reserve announced, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    New habitat of rare Red Book lotus discovered near Atyrau
    Photo credit: Akzhaiyk State nature Reserve

    The newly identified lotus population was found growing naturally along the Peretaska Canal, located near Taskala village.

    New habitat of rare Red Book lotus discovered near Atyrau
    Photo credit: Akzhaiyk State Nature Reserve

    During field research, specialists from the reserve confirmed that the plants are currently in a flowering stage.

    New habitat of rare Red Book lotus discovered near Atyrau
    Photo credit: The Akzhaiyk State Nature Reserve

    The new habitat lies approximately 3-4 kilometers from the reserve's left-bank cluster. Researchers conducted photographic documentation and an environmental assessment of the site.

    Experts say the discovery is an important indicator of the region's well-preserved biodiversity.

    Ecology Environment Nature reserves Atyrau region Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All