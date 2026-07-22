New habitat of rare Red Book lotus discovered near Atyrau
22:44, 22 July 2026
A new habitat of the rare lotus listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan has been discovered along the Peretaska Canal near the village of Taskala, the Akzhaiyk State Nature Reserve announced, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The newly identified lotus population was found growing naturally along the Peretaska Canal, located near Taskala village.
During field research, specialists from the reserve confirmed that the plants are currently in a flowering stage.
The new habitat lies approximately 3-4 kilometers from the reserve's left-bank cluster. Researchers conducted photographic documentation and an environmental assessment of the site.
Experts say the discovery is an important indicator of the region's well-preserved biodiversity.