Petra Development Authority, JICA discuss future tourism projects

During the meeting, Braizat underlined the need to strengthen joint ties to enhance tourist flow to Petra and improve visitor services, which would "ultimately" solidify the ancient city's position as a "prominent global" tourism destination.



Braizat noted talks went over multiple joint projects, mainly those supported by Japan, which provide initiatives focused on green transportation and sustainability, aimed at transforming Petra into an "eco-friendly and sustainable" tourist attraction.



Discussions also explored ways to market Petra in Asian markets as a strategy to increase tourist traffic and foster tourism growth in the archeological site, according to a PDTRA statement.

