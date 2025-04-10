EN
    Petra Development Authority, JICA discuss future tourism projects

    21:47, 10 April 2025

    Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Fares Braizat, on Thursday discussed future projects with Morihata Shingo, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Jordan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, Petra reports. 

    Jordan
    Photo credit: Petra

    During the meeting, Braizat underlined the need to strengthen joint ties to enhance tourist flow to Petra and improve visitor services, which would "ultimately" solidify the ancient city's position as a "prominent global" tourism destination.

    Braizat noted talks went over multiple joint projects, mainly those supported by Japan, which provide initiatives focused on green transportation and sustainability, aimed at transforming Petra into an "eco-friendly and sustainable" tourist attraction.

    Discussions also explored ways to market Petra in Asian markets as a strategy to increase tourist traffic and foster tourism growth in the archeological site, according to a PDTRA statement.

    Earlier it was reported that Jordan's ASEZA received EU funding for 3 projects to boost rural tourism.

