Jordan's ASEZA receives EU funding for 3 projects to boost rural tourism

Suleiman added these EU-funded projects come as part of efforts to support "sustainable" development and enhance economic and social integration among Mediterranean countries, according to an ASEZA statement.



Suleiman's remarks came while heading the Jordanian delegation to the Programme's Joint Management Committee meeting, held recently in Spain, with the participation of Imad Shana'a, Director of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Planning.



Speaking at the meeting, Suleiman stated the programme supports 60 projects with a total funding of €134 million, of which €119 million is provided by the European Union.



Suleiman noted Jordan's share of this call amounts to approximately €11 million, reflecting the Kingdom's "growing" role in achieving "sustainable" development and supporting regional initiatives.



On their feasibility, Suleiman stated these projects align with the strategic objectives of enhancing Jordan's competitiveness, stimulating innovation, adapting to climate change, achieving social inclusion, and improving governance.



To date, Suleiman said ASEZA has obtained funding for 3 major projects, aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the Kingdom's rural tourism sector to enhance their access to global markets.



Suleiman indicated that these megaprojects also seek to achieve "sustainability" in the Kingdom's maritime transport sector by improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions, and enhancing resource efficiency within "more sustainable" energy-based policies.

Earlier it was reported that the Aqaba Development Company and global marine conservation group Voyacy had signed the agreement to revive the coral reefs in the Gulf of Aqaba.