The “Stand with Jensen” petition says about 9,000 signatories identify as current Nvidia employees. More than 90,000 say they are shareholders. These figures are self-declared and have not been independently verified.

The petition’s letter to the board makes three demands: reinstate Huang, ensure an independent investigation, and provide a “timely public explanation” of his departure. It urges the board to “bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts”. It adds that this should hold unless the board can show compelling evidence that his removal is in the company’s best interests.

The letter also speaks of Huang’s role at the company. “Many of us joined because of him,” it says, and describes Nvidia as “the work of his life”.

Nvidia’s board announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and board member, effective immediately. CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO and will keep her CFO role until a permanent successor is named. The board also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first chair and began a search for a permanent CEO, considering internal and external candidates.

The resignation followed reports about Huang’s personal relationships, including one with a woman U.S. officials suspect of working for Chinese intelligence. China has denied the allegations. On November 8, Huang acknowledged in a letter to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized. He said the board had launched an independent investigation and that he supported it and would cooperate fully.

Nvidia shares fell by more than 10% after his departure, and investors have warned of a possible slowdown in the AI industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should succeed Jensen Huang as head of Nvidia following Huang's resignation.