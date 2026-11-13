Trump backs Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

“Now that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place – Tim Cook of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!” Trump wrote on a Truth Social post.

Nvidia announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as its president and CEO and stepped down from its board of directors. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor from both internal and external candidates.

Earlier, it was reported that Cook was scheduled to become executive chairman of Apple's board on September 1, 2026, with John Ternus, then the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, set to succeed him as CEO.