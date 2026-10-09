Pet Shop Boys honor Alan Turing, Grimes returns with new single and Jennie joins The Weeknd

New releases

Pet Shop Boys release A Man from the Future, a collaboration with mathematician and Alan Turing biographer Andrew Hodges. The album revisits a work first performed at the BBC Proms in 2014. Its eight sections explore key moments in the life and death of the pioneering codebreaker.

Paul McCartney releases a special edition of The Boys of Dungeon Lane, featuring three previously unreleased songs: City Fox, One Night Stand and Chelsea Boots. The digital edition arrived on October 7, with physical formats scheduled for December 9.

Royal Blood share Dead Company, the title track from their upcoming fifth studio album, due November 6.

Carly Rae Jepsen releases Day and Night (Continued), an eight-track companion to her September double album Day and Night.

Pitbull releases PITCOIN, a 24-track album arriving on October 9. The project follows his 2025 release UNDERDOGS and comes ahead of a European tour beginning in November, with stops in Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Italy.

Grimes returns with Accelerando, the lead single from her upcoming album Psy Opera. It will be her first studio album since 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, although a release date has yet to be announced.

Music news

Britney Spears prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 2001 album Britney with an expanded edition reportedly scheduled for November 6.

Taylor Swift is set to perform at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17. The singer will close the event, which will honor filmmaker and composer John Carpenter and actors Colman Domingo and Charlize Theron.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes a surprise appearance during The Weeknd’s concert at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on October 8.

Björk announces Björk Orkestral with the Hamrahlíð Choir, a live album recorded at Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall in 2021.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.