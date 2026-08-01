Perseid meteor shower to reach peak on Aug. 13

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the Perseids, one of the year’s strongest and most popular meteor showers, remain active throughout August and are already producing more meteors than the usual sporadic background.

Viewing conditions, however, will be affected by the waning gibbous Moon, which reaches its last quarter on August 6. Rising during the evening, the Moon will brighten the night sky, making it difficult to see all but the brightest meteors.

This week, evening observers can expect around three meteors per hour from mid-northern latitudes and about two per hour from tropical southern locations. Before dawn, activity increases to around 15 meteors per hour in the Northern Hemisphere and 14 in tropical southern regions under dark, clear skies.

Meteor rates in the Southern Hemisphere are expected to be significantly lower because the Perseid radiant remains low above the horizon and overall sporadic activity is declining.

Several other meteor showers are also active, including the Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids, Eta Eridanids, Kappa Cygnids and August Beta Piscids. Among them, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Perseids are classified as the strongest annual showers currently visible.

Astronomers recommend observing during the final hours before dawn, when most meteor shower radiants are highest in the sky. The best viewing conditions are away from city lights under clear, dark skies, as urban light pollution and moonlight can substantially reduce the number of visible meteors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids peaked on the night of July 30 and into the early hours of July 31, offering skywatchers an opportunity to observe both frequent meteors and bright fireballs.