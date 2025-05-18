British Export Credit Agency to support projects in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet reported that the parties discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects in the agricultural sector and renewable energy sources within the framework of a preferential credit line opened for Kyrgyzstan.

Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that strengthening economic ties with the UK is an important area and we highly appreciate the willingness of the British export credit agency UKEF (United Kingdom Export Finance) to support projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the country. The Chief Executive Officer of the British export agency (United Kingdom Export Finance), for his part, expressed readiness for comprehensive work with the Kyrgyz Republic on the issue of financing various projects through the Agency.

