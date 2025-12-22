Perinatal center and new medical facilities to be built in Astana

In his report on the city’s socio-economic development, he emphasized that the development of the capital places strong focus on the construction of social infrastructure. In recent years, 21 healthcare facilities have been built and commissioned in Astana, including the National Research Oncology Center, the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine, and 19 outpatient clinic branches designed to ensure easy, walking-distance access to medical services.

“With the city’s population growing each year, demand for healthcare services continues to increase. To meet this need, we are beginning the construction of two polyclinics in the Esil and Nura districts, a perinatal center in the Almaty district, a new multidisciplinary city hospital, and a children’s trauma unit in the Esil district. Construction of the reception and diagnostic complex at city hospital No. 2 is nearing completion, while a perinatal center project is also underway in the Saryarka district. By the end of this year, a private polyclinic with a capacity of 350 visits per shift is expected to open near the Nurly Zhol railway station, ensuring residents have access to medical care under the state order,” the akim said.

Overall, he added, the construction of 11 healthcare facilities is planned over the next three years, including a perinatal center in the Almaty district, a new modern multidisciplinary hospital, six fully equipped polyclinics—two of them state-run—and three emergency medical service substations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty is set to build 32 new healthcare facilities by 2030.