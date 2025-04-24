People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan must step up its work in regions – President

The President reminded of the opening of the House of Friendship in the spiritual and historical-cultural center of Kazakhstan – the city of Turkistan.

“The same institution should be established now in a densely-populated Almaty region. The Assembly should work in Kordai, Uighur, Sairam, Panfilov and other districts, where the representatives of various ethnic groups live,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to him, the houses of friendship are set to be opened in other cities and districts.

“I support this necessary initiative; we need to consistently expand the infrastructure of public harmony. The houses of friendship in all regions should be included in the maps of popular tourist routes both for our citizens and foreign guests. Heads of sectoral government agencies and governors should comprehensively support the Assembly’s work in ethno-mediation sphere. The Eldesu zhane Tatulasu project shall be scaled up across the entire country. The Government and governors must include the Assembly’s other projects into their plans on socio-political work,” he stressed.

The President also stated the need to promote the ideas of unity and accord in information space.

“This is a primary task for all structures of the Assembly, in particular the Club of Journalists. The sectoral ministry, governors of regions must include the representatives of the leading mass media to the Assembly’s Club of Journalists and compile a single algorithm of their work,” the President said.

As it was reported, more than 1,600 people including Parliament deputies, members of the regional assemblies, heads of ethnocultural associations, government officials, representatives of religious and public organizations as well as prominent scientists and workers of culture are participating in the 34th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. This year the main topic of the event is "30 years of unity and accord."