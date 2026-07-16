Pentagon targets testosterone levels in troops over 30

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the screening will be added to the Periodic Health Assessment already conducted among military personnel each year.

Service members under 30 will be able to request the test voluntarily, while the program will cover both active-duty personnel and members of the reserve components. If treatment is recommended, troops will decide whether to undergo testosterone replacement therapy.

“This initiative is not about artificial enhancement. It is about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities,” Hegseth said.

The program is intended to support physical performance, psychological readiness, resilience and the long-term health of military personnel. Testosterone levels can naturally decline with age, and early screening could help identify deficiencies before they affect readiness.

“Taking care of your long-term health means ensuring you remain strong, resilient and capable, not just for your next deployment, but for the rest of your life,” he added.

The screening protocol will also help establish a health baseline and allow military doctors to recommend targeted treatment where necessary.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the US Department of War released a third batch of declassified files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.