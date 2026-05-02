Pentagon signs AI deals with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, others

The deals involve 8 major technology players: SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle. Under the agreements, these firms will deploy their AI systems within the department’s classified environments for what officials described as lawful operational use.

According to the announcement, the integration will focus on high-security network environments known as Impact Level 6 and Impact Level 7, which handle some of the most sensitive military data. The department said embedding AI into these systems is expected to improve data processing, enhance situational awareness, and support faster, more informed decision-making in complex operational settings.

The initiative forms part of the department’s broader AI Acceleration Strategy, which targets three core areas: warfighting, intelligence, and enterprise operations. Officials said the goal is to enable military personnel to maintain what they described as “decision superiority” across all domains of warfare.

A key element of the rollout is GenAI.mil, the department’s internal AI platform. The system has already been adopted by more than 1.3 million personnel, who have generated tens of millions of prompts and deployed hundreds of thousands of AI agents within five months. The department said these tools are already reducing the time required for certain tasks from months to days.

Officials also emphasized that the architecture being developed will avoid dependence on a single vendor, allowing access to a range of AI tools across what it described as a resilient domestic technology ecosystem. This approach is intended to ensure long-term flexibility and adaptability for the joint force.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Pentagon flagged Anthropic as a supply chain risk.