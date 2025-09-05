Trump orders Pentagon to use Department of War as secondary title

According to the text of the order, the name “‘Department of War’ conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve compared to ‘Department of Defense,’ which emphasizes only defensive capabilities.”

The Pentagon traces its origins to the War Department established in 1789 and rebranded after World War II. A permanent change would require congressional approval, but Trump expressed confidence in lawmakers’ support: “I’m sure Congress will go along if we need that. I don’t even think we need that,” he said last week.

The president argued the restoration would “sharpen the focus” on US interests and signal to adversaries America’s readiness to wage war. Trump has repeatedly said the US had “an unbelievable history of victory” in the world wars under the former name.

The White House has not estimated the cost of a permanent rebrand, but US media report expenses could reach billions of dollars, affecting agencies, emblems, uniforms and communications.

The move marks Trump’s 200th executive order and comes shortly after China showcased new weapons in a massive military parade, widely seen as a challenge to the United States.

