The footage captures a variety of bird species, including pelicans, white-tailed eagles, cormorants, and gulls, each with its own distinctive features.

Pelicans are easily recognized by their large bills and characteristic throat pouches, while white-tailed eagles are known for their broad wings and ability to soar gracefully through the sky.

Cormorants are skilled divers that hunt for fish underwater, while gulls are a familiar sight along lakes, rivers, and coastlines.

The Committee for Forestry and Wildlife emphasized the remarkable diversity of bird species sharing the same natural habitat.

"It's fascinating to see how different the birds living in the same area can be. For us, these are extraordinary moments caught on camera, but for the birds, it's simply everyday life in their natural habitat. All this incredible diversity captured in a single video!" the committee said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a rare Caspian seal had been spotted by a state inspector during a patrol of the protected area of the same nature reserve.