The Brazilian attacker, nicknamed The King, was 17 when he scored two goals in his country's 5-2 victory over the host country, Sweden, in 1958.

The blue shirt became the second most expensive jersey sold at auction after an anonymous buyer beat out four other bidders at Sotheby's in New York.

The record of $9.3 million is for a jersey worn by Argentinian star Maradona during a legendary quarter-final clash with England in the 1986 Mexico World Cup.

Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two Maradona goals, including his infamous Hand of God finish in which he illegally punched the ball into the net.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal had been named the world’s most valuable footballer, according to the latest rankings published by the CIES Football Observatory.