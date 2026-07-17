Peacekeepers raise Kazakhstan's Flag at UNIFIL base in Lebanon

The solemn ceremony was attended by Colonel Prasoon Singh, Contingent Commander for the Indian Battalion, military personnel of the unit, Senior Lieutenant Talgat Ismailov, Kazakhstani Contingent Commander, and the entire national group.

Photo source: gov.kz

During the event, Colonel Prasoon Singh officially raised the National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the territory of the base.

Photo source: gov.kz

Following the rendering of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and India, as well as the United Nations Hymn, the Indian Battalion Commander welcomed the Kazakhstani peacekeepers. He wished them success in their mission and presented the commander of the national contingent with a UNIFIL commemorative badge.

Photo source: gov.kz

The flag-raising ceremony is a long-standing tradition of the UNIFIL mission, symbolizing the official presentation of the national contingent on the territory of the base where the servicemen are to carry out their duties.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that a new contingent of 11 Kazakhstani peacekeepers arrived in Lebanon to join the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).