Peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Nikol Pashinyan

“What happened today is a historic event. We can say now that peace has been established, and it has been achieved within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries,” Pashinyan noted.

Pashinyan emphasized that the opening of regional communications became possible based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction and reciprocity. This concerns unimpeded communication between the main territory of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the right of both parties to use all transport routes, including railways, on equal terms.

The trilateral meeting was organized with the mediation of the United States. At the ceremony of signing the declaration, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev proposed to the Armenian Prime Minister that they make a joint appeal to the Nobel Committee to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier it was reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan signed historic peace accord at the White House Summit with Donald Trump.