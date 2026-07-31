PBC Astana reaches semifinals at Games of the Future 2026

Host Kazakhstan’s PBC Astana secured its place in the semifinals after defeating Spain’s Valencia Basket 34-31 on aggregate.

The Spanish club held a three-point advantage after the digital stage, winning 20-17. However, the Kazakh team responded with a dominant performance on the court, taking the physical stage 17-11 to overturn the deficit and seal victory.

China’s HandsomeMDMX also advanced after edging Brazil’s Flow Game Basketball 33-32. The Chinese side built a six-point cushion in the digital stage 20-14, while the Brazilians fought back by winning the physical contest 19-12, falling just one point short overall.

The closest encounter of the day came between Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani NITUI and Belarus’ Minsk. The teams finished level at 31-31 after the digital and physical stages, forcing a free-throw shootout. Minsk converted two attempts to Croatia’s one to claim a dramatic 33-32 victory.

In the final decider, Argentina’s Boca Juniors defeated France’s Paris Phygital 35-31. Paris dominated the digital stage 20-15, but Boca Juniors produced the strongest comeback of the evening, winning the physical stage 20-11 to book its place in the next round.

Following Friday’s results, the semifinalists are:

PBC Astana (Kazakhstan)

HandsomeMDMX (China)

Minsk (Belarus)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the results of the second day of the phygital basketball tournament at the Games of the Future 2026.