Pavlodar unveils hi-tech education and investment roadmap

The initiatives set out in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Annual Address were the topic of discussion in the Pavlodar region today. Governor of the region Assain Baikhanov noted that large-scale digitalization, increased exports, and modernizing the energy and utilities sectors will help attract investment and boost the income and prosperity of residents.

“All these areas involve the key industries of our region, and I view the objectives set as my personal accountability,” said Governor Baikhanov. “I am sure that all government agencies in the region share a similar approach. The present Address of the President is notably human-centric, as all changes will be aimed at creating favorable standards of living. Our goal is to ensure every resident of the region feels these positive changes. I believe it is now crucial for my deputies to coordinate their efforts to effectively implement these new initiatives laid out by the Head of State.

Officials also announced several major upcoming developments. For example, jointly with the Ministry of Energy, the regional administration has devised the 2035 Development Plan to build new and reconstruct existing facilities. In education, a key task is the employment of college graduates. This year, 75% of graduates found jobs, with an overall employment rate of 99.6%. Each college is also overseen by an enterprise, where graduates can later find work.

Aigul Malikova, Deputy Governor of the Pavlodar Region, stressed that the AI-Sana program has been launched nationwide to involve 100,000 students in high-tech projects.

“Within the AI-Sana program, the Ministry of Education and Talap NGO plan to develop a project to train college students and teachers in artificial intelligence,” she said. “In accordance with the President’s instruction, the College of Information Technologies has opened a new specialization titled ‘Remote Piloted Aviation System,’ with the qualification of Drone Pilot. Student enrollment will begin next year for those who have completed nine years of schooling. Our social partner is the Bilim Research and Production Center, which has already launched the assembly and technical support of drones in Pavlodar.”

In the agricultural sector, the region plans to launch a new program offering 5% annual loans to commercial farms and poultry facilities. Over the next five years, the region aims to execute 50 investment projects with a total capital of KZT 130 billion.

