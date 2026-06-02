Pavlodar region to build industrial park

During the talks, Gabidulla Ospankulov briefed on government support measures, tax incentives, and the country's investment climate advantages.

The sides also focused on the industrial park construction project in Pavlodar region. It is projected to invest 15 billion US dollars in the project and generate 10,000 jobs.

The industrial park will specialize in bauxite processing, aluminum production, electrolytic copper, soda ash, carbon materials, fluorochemicals, and environmentally friendly building materials.

Besides, the parties debated the development of thermal power plant (GRES), coal chemistry, and energy infrastructure projects.

Xinfa Group is a modern, large industrial holding encompassing such industries as power generation, heat supply, alumina production, electrolytic aluminum, deep aluminum processing, polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and environmentally friendly building materials, as well as modern agriculture.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Russia showcased new joint industrial projects.