Pavlodar region presents creative products at Astana fair

The exhibition was presented to Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

Visitors explored a wide range of locally made products, including traditional handicrafts, folk art, national musical instruments, handmade jewelry, wood, leather, bone and metal crafts, ceramics, ethnic fashion collections by regional designers, and artworks by artists from the Pavlodar region. The fair also featured IT projects that are already being successfully implemented in the region.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

The event also included master classes by leading regional artisans and artists, giving visitors a chance to experience traditional crafts firsthand and meet their creators. Organizers said the featured products generated more than 1 million tenge in sales on the opening day.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

Creative Aimaq is organized by the Creative Industries Development Foundation to support regional creative industries, promote Kazakh brands, foster creative entrepreneurship and provide a unified platform for showcasing the cultural and creative potential of Kazakhstan's regions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the opening of an international exhibition in Shanghai featuring more than 100 exhibits from Almaty.