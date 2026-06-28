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    Pavlodar region presents creative products at Astana fair

    21:09, 28 June 2026

    The Qazaq Creative Hub in Astana hosted a Creative Aimaq fair showcasing creative products and projects from the Pavlodar region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Pavlodar region presents creative products at Astana fair
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

    The exhibition was presented to Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.

    Pavlodar region presents creative products at Astana fair
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

    Visitors explored a wide range of locally made products, including traditional handicrafts, folk art, national musical instruments, handmade jewelry, wood, leather, bone and metal crafts, ceramics, ethnic fashion collections by regional designers, and artworks by artists from the Pavlodar region. The fair also featured IT projects that are already being successfully implemented in the region.

    Pavlodar region presents creative products at Astana fair
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

    The event also included master classes by leading regional artisans and artists, giving visitors a chance to experience traditional crafts firsthand and meet their creators. Organizers said the featured products generated more than 1 million tenge in sales on the opening day.

    Pavlodar region presents creative products at Astana fair
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture
    Pavlodar region presents creative products at Astana fair
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture
    Pavlodar region presents creative products at Astana fair
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Culture

    Creative Aimaq is organized by the Creative Industries Development Foundation to support regional creative industries, promote Kazakh brands, foster creative entrepreneurship and provide a unified platform for showcasing the cultural and creative potential of Kazakhstan's regions.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the opening of an international exhibition in Shanghai featuring more than 100 exhibits from Almaty.

    Culture Cultural Heritage Astana Pavlodar Exhibition
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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