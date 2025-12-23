Pavlodar region names new head of healthcare department

Yermek Kuchukov was born in 1974 in Russia’s Altai Krai.

He graduated from the Semey State Medical University in 1998 and completed a clinical residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2000.

In 2017, he earned a master’s degree in Management from the Innovative University of Eurasia.

He has held a number of senior positions in the healthcare sector, including posts at the Pavlodar Regional Oncology Center and Pavlodar City Hospital No. 1, and most recently served as head of the Pavlodar Railway Hospital prior to his appointment.

