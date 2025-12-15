Head of Domestic Policy Department of Kazakh Presidential Administration named

The Head of Stat decreed to appoint Aibek Smadiyarov as the head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

On December 9, Aibek Smadiyarov resigned from his post as an official spokesperson at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aibek Smadiyarov was born on July 7, 1983, in the South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages in 2004.

He began his career in 2005 as a specialist in the administrative department of the Bank of China in Kazakhstan.

From 2006 to 2008, he worked as a specialist in the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. From 2008 till 2010, he held the posts of Attaché and Third Secretary in the Ministry's European Department.

In 2010 - 2012, he served as the Third Secretary at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary. In 2012 - 2013, he worked as an expert in the press service of the President of Kazakhstan. Subsequently, from 2013 to 2014, he was the First Secretary of the Committee for Foreign Policy Analysis and Forecasting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 2014 to 2018, he served as the Second and then First Secretary at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vietnam.

Between 2018 and 2019, he helmed the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 2019 to 2023, he was the Deputy Chairman of the Committee for International Information and the Press Secretary of the Ministry.

Before the appointment as the Chairman of the Committee for International Information, he served as the Director of the Communications Department and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan from June 2023.

He holds the diplomatic rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy of II Class.

He is fluent in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Turkish.