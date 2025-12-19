Pavlodar region installs 4,000 surveillance cameras

The cameras have been placed at 150 intersections, 250 linear sections, and 20 stretches of republican roads across three cities in the region. According to the akim, they are expected to improve safety both in residential areas and on transport routes.

Photo credit: The Central Communications Service

"To enhance public safety, 5,567 surveillance cameras have been installed in 156 social facilities, 97% of which are connected to the Police Department’s Operations Center," Assain Baikhanov noted.

The program also makes use of an AI-powered analytical platform.

Since November 14, the violation recording system has been running in test mode. During this time, the equipment’s functionality, the stability of the connection with the data processing center, and the accuracy of recognition and information transmission are being evaluated.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pavlodar region has attracted more than 1 trillion tenge in investments over the first 11 months of 2025, ranking second in Kazakhstan in terms of investment growth.