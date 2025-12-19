Pavlodar region attracts over 1 trillion tenge in investments

Baikhanov noted that the region showed positive dynamics across all major macroeconomic indicators, with the short-term indicator of gross regional product reaching 105.9%.

In 2025, the region attracted over 1 trillion in investments that is 1.5 times more compared to last year.

More than 80% of investments came from the non-state sector, reflecting a favorable investment climate.

He stressed a pool of 102 projects worth 7.3 trillion tenge is currently being implemented or developed across the region. These projects are expected to create over 15,000 new jobs.

Most projects are developed in the manufacturing industry up to 31 projects, 48 in the agro-industrial complex, seven in tourism, five in energy, two in healthcare, one in transport and logistics, two in ecology, and six in trade and services.

Baikhanov emphasized that over the past decade, Pavlodar region has been gradually diversifying its economy. The region transitions from a raw-materials-based region to one with a strong manufacturing sector and a rapidly growing agriculture industry.