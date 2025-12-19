Pavlodar airport renovation schedule announced

The akim noted that preparatory work on the airport renovation began in September 2024.

"Reconstruction of Pavlodar airport’s runway began last year to enhance air transportation. The airport has been closed since April for more complex work, and flights are expected to resume in August 2026," Assain Baikhanov said at a briefing of the Central Communications Service.

The total cost of the reconstruction project is 16.4 billion tenge.

The region is also continuing to modernize its railway infrastructure. This year, upgrades are taking place at Aksu station and at Kalkaman, Shiderty, Karasor, and Bozshakol stations, funded by JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The total funding for these works amounts to 583 million tenge.

The modernization of the Aksu station is scheduled to be completed in 2026, while work on the other stations is expected to finish by the end of this year.

