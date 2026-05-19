Pavlodar airport renovation nears completion

The project includes the modernization of the runway, taxiway, and apron with a total cost of 16.4 billion tenge. According to Baikhanov, 55% of the work has been completed so far, with 8.2 billion tenge already allocated.

Several key stages of the project have already been completed, including asphalt surface milling, construction of the runway extension base, installation of drainage, perimeter fencing, lighting and video surveillance systems, as well as the procurement of airfield lighting equipment.

“Construction work is scheduled to be completed in July, while the facility is expected to be commissioned in August 2026,” Baikhanov said.

He noted that once all reconstruction work is completed, regular flights to Astana and Almaty will restart, with plans also in place to open new routes to Shymkent, Aktau, Tashkent, Novosibirsk, and Omsk.

Plans for the reconstruction of the airport terminal have also been prepared and are currently undergoing state review. The project is expected to boost the airport’s passenger handling capacity from 200 to 300 passengers per hour while improving service standards.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev had identified the priority location for the construction of a second airport in Astana.