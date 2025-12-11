Paul Pogba enters rising world of professional camel racing

The Monaco midfielder joined what is described as the first modern professional camel racing team competing across the United Arab Emirates and the wider Gulf.

Pogba noted that his interest in the sport emerged gradually. “I’ve watched my fair share of races on YouTube and spent time doing research in my spare time trying to understand the techniques and strategies,” he said. According to him, camel racing requires the same values that drive elite football. “At the end of the day, sport is sport. It demands heart, sacrifice and teamwork.”

Camel racing, a long-standing tradition in the Middle East, is now entering a new phase of global visibility. Major events such as the AlUla Camel Cup, which in 2024 offered close to five million pounds in prize money and attracted more than ten thousand camels, reflect the scale of the sector’s transformation. Gulf states are supporting plans to establish the first professional league structure, while modern technology and regulatory reforms have helped the sport meet international standards.

Pogba said he sees clear parallels between football and camel racing. “You need determination, you need focus, you need discipline and grit. That’s what makes champions at the end of the day.” He added that owning a top-level racing camel in the future would be “a beautiful full circle moment.” Al Haboob founders Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir called Pogba’s arrival a significant milestone. “His influence, leadership, and passion for cultural storytelling reflect exactly what Al Haboob stands for,” Almaeena said.

