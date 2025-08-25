Patients with heat-related diseases top 4,000 this summer in S. Korea

The cumulative number of those patients had reached 4,048 as of Sunday, up 55 from the previous day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It is the highest figure since the 4,526 recorded in 2018.

Deaths presumed to have been caused by heat-related diseases stood at 26 this year to date.

South Korea has seen a steady increase in heat-related disease cases amid the persisting heat wave with the highest daily temperature hitting over 33 C.

The KDCA tracks heat-related illness cases between May to September every year.

As reported previously, a recent study has found that higher temperatures increase the release of bisphenol A (BPA) from PET water bottles, raising concerns about long-term exposure even though levels remain below current regulatory limits.