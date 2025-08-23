Heat and plastic bottles: New study shows the chemical danger of improper storage

The research, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health by a team of Polish scientists, analyzed several bottled water brands using high-performance liquid chromatography. The results showed that BPA migration rose noticeably when bottles were stored at warmer conditions, particularly between 18 °C and 28 °C. At the 38 °C mark, however, the increase was less pronounced, suggesting that leaching is influenced not only by heat but also by the composition of the material and the storage of the bottles.

“Despite the fact that the individual concentrations of BPA in bottled water were low (ng/L) at 0.6 mg/kg (body weight), the cumulative daily dose in the body may be much higher than the quoted concentrations due to the number of products containing BPA. Thus, prolonged usage of bottled water and beverages should be avoided to reduce the risk of human exposure to BPA through leaching. Additionally, it was found that high temperatures resulted in increased BPA leaching,” the authors caution.

In their findings, BPA levels ranged from 0.01 to 0.26 ng/L across all bottled water samples. The highest concentrations were recorded at 28 °C, proving that heat is responsible for the accelerated chemical migration. Although these values remain far below the EU’s legal threshold of 0.05 mg/kg, the study stresses that repeated daily intake from multiple sources could still add up to a higher overall exposure.

“Similar studies have reported the BPA levels in plastic water bottles in multiple countries worldwide. BPA is ubiquitous; it is one of the most studied and the most well-known endocrine-disrupting compounds. The literature also clearly indicates that the toxicity of a mixture of endocrine-disrupting compounds is potentially even more harmful than individual exposures to these compounds,” it warns.

The authors recommend regular monitoring of bottled water and clearer labeling to better inform consumers about the risks linked to chemical migration. Additionally, as reported earlier, a separate study found that people may inhale up to 68,000 microplastic particles per day indoors.