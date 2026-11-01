The findings are included in the latest Tracking Antimicrobial Resistance Country Self-assessment Survey (TrACSS), completed by 183 countries, representing 94% of WHO Member States. Released ahead of World AMR Awareness Week on November 18-24, the survey shows that 173 countries reported having developed national AMR action plans, more than double the 79 countries that did so in 2017. However, only 22% reported that their national action plans had both the necessary funding and full implementation.

The scale of the threat remains significant. In 2023, approximately one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections worldwide were resistant to antibiotics. Such resistance makes common infections harder to treat and increases the risks associated with surgery, childbirth and cancer care.

Access to diagnostic testing remains a major challenge. Only 36% of countries reported having a national reference laboratory equipped to test selected bacteria and fungi, well below the global target of 80% by 2030.

The WHO also found that 63% of countries had guidelines for the appropriate use of antimicrobials, while just over half had surveillance systems to monitor national antibiotic use and track resistance levels.

To help address these gaps, the WHO has released two practical tools under its AMR Diagnostic Initiative. They include a prioritized catalogue of diagnostic tests and step-by-step guidance to help clinical laboratories diagnose bacterial and fungal infections.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said national plans were essential for protecting the effectiveness of medicines and welcomed the increase in the number of countries with plans in place. However, he warned that “an unfulfilled plan helps no one” and urged countries to invest in infection prevention, surveillance, equitable access to essential antimicrobials and quality diagnostics.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that England recorded 21,129 antibiotic-resistant bloodstream infections in 2025, averaging 406 cases a week, despite declining antibiotic use across the National Health Service (NHS).