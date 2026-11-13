England records over 21,000 antibiotic-resistant infections in 2025

The number of cases rose 16.8% compared with 2019, although the annual increase slowed to 3.2% between 2024 and 2025, down from 9.3% between 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, NHS antibiotic use fell by 10.7% between 2019 and 2025. Private antibiotic prescriptions dispensed through community pharmacies also dropped by 20.8% in 2025 compared with the previous year.

Deaths among people with resistant Gram-negative bloodstream infections remained broadly stable, with 2,318 recorded in 2025 against 2,399 in 2024.

Older people and residents of deprived communities continued to face the greatest burden. Adults over 45 accounted for 89.3% of cases, while nearly half involved people aged over 74. The rate of resistant bacteraemia was 44.2% higher in the most deprived areas than in the least deprived, at 44.4 compared with 30.8 cases per 100,000 people.

UKHSA Interim Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Shona Arora said responsible antibiotic use was helping, but reducing consumption alone would not be enough. She stressed the need to prevent infections and develop new treatments.

Health officials urged people to take antibiotics only when advised by a healthcare professional, complete prescribed courses and never share or save leftover medication. Unused antibiotics should be returned to pharmacies for safe disposal. The public was also encouraged to receive eligible vaccinations to help prevent infections.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists used AI to design viruses given to a patient with an antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection, marking a first in medical treatment.