Kazakhstan to repatriate its nationals via Oman to Almaty

The repatriation flights will be opearted through Muscat, the capital of Oman, with the following schedule (local time):

KC2264 Muscat–Almaty, departure at 12:30 pm. arrival 05:40 pm.

KC2258 Muscat–Almaty, departure at 02:30 pm., arrival at 07:40 pm.

KC2254 Muscat–Almaty, departure at 04:30 pm, arrival at 09:40 pm.

Passengers will receive a free transfer from Dubai to Muscat Airport.

This is part of the ongoing efforts to evacuate Kazakh citizens from areas of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Over 7,300 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East conflict zone so far.