    Kazakhstan to repatriate its nationals via Oman to Almaty

    19:11, 9 March 2026

    The Air Astana Group of Companies plans to bring back on March 10 the passengers of Air Astana and FlyArystan airlines whose flights from the UAE were canceled between February 28 and March 10, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Air Astana
    Photo credit : Kazinform

    The repatriation flights will be opearted through Muscat, the capital of Oman, with the following schedule (local time):

    KC2264 Muscat–Almaty, departure at 12:30 pm. arrival 05:40 pm.

    KC2258 Muscat–Almaty, departure at 02:30 pm., arrival at 07:40 pm.

    KC2254 Muscat–Almaty, departure at 04:30 pm, arrival at 09:40 pm.

    Passengers will receive a free transfer from Dubai to Muscat Airport.

    This is part of the ongoing efforts to evacuate Kazakh citizens from areas of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

    Over 7,300 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East conflict zone so far. 

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
