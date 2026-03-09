Over 7,300 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East conflict zone

Since the start of the evacuation, more than 7,300 Kazakh nationals have been returned home with the assistance of both domestic and foreign airlines.

In addition to air travel, evacuations are also being carried out by land through the borders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in the region are coordinating operations on the ground and maintaining constant communication with citizens.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry advised against all travel to the Middle East and published a list of countries under advisory. It also announced that Kazakh tourists traveling to the region after February 28 would be excluded from the state guarantee system.

Qazinform reported, 1,786 Kazakhstani nationals were brought home safely from the Middle East countries on 11 flights by Air Astana, Scat, FlyDubai and Air Arabia on the night of March 7-8.