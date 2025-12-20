Train crashes into elephant herd in India, killing seven

Assam is home to over 4,000 of the country's approximately 22,000 wild elephants.

Another elephant was injured in the train collision, with five carriages derailing.

Big Breaking | Assam



A heartbreaking tragedy struck at Changjurai in Kampur, Assam, late at night. Seven wild elephants were killed after being hit by the high-speed Down Rajdhani Express while the herd was crossing the railway track. One elephant calf has been seriously… pic.twitter.com/bAv9vfSKqb — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) December 20, 2025

According to parliamentary data, 629 people were killed by elephants across India in 2023 and 2024.

Deforestation and construction are forcing elephants away from their habitats to forage for food, leading to conflict with humans.

Earlier, India announced the creation of a dedicated survival centre for the endangered Asiatic elephant in Odisha.