    Train crashes into elephant herd in India, killing seven

    16:45, 20 December 2025

    A train crashed into a herd of elephants in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, killing seven instantly but causing no injuries to any passengers, Agenzia Nova reported citing Indian media. 

    Train crashes into elephant herd in India, killing seven
    Photo credit: @TheReal_Jassi / X

    Assam is home to over 4,000 of the country's approximately 22,000 wild elephants.

    Another elephant was injured in the train collision, with five carriages derailing.

    According to parliamentary data, 629 people were killed by elephants across India in 2023 and 2024.

    Deforestation and construction are forcing elephants away from their habitats to forage for food, leading to conflict with humans.

    Earlier, India announced the creation of a dedicated survival centre for the endangered Asiatic elephant in Odisha.

