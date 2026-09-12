Passenger train derails in France, 44 injured

The train was traveling between Rouen and Caen when it derailed around 7:45 p.m. (17:45 GMT).

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed the derailment on X.

An 18-year-old woman was airlifted to Rouen University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities activated a mass-casualty plan, deploying 130 firefighters, five medical teams, 80 emergency vehicles.

Passenger accounts described violent jolts, shattered windows, and stones entering carriages. “It was really shocking. I’m still shaking,” said Louis, 24, to local radio.

SNCF Réseau, France’s rail operator, suspended traffic and cut power to the tracks to allow rescue operations.

The company said its priority was passenger care and restoring safe conditions.

Drug and alcohol tests on the train driver returned negative.

It was reported earlier, 31 killed after crane collapse derails train in Thailand.