31 killed after crane collapse derails train in Thailand

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning when the construction crane used for a high-speed rail bridge collapsed onto the train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province.

Speaking at a press briefing, Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum said the State Railway of Thailand expects to take approximately seven days to clear the wreckage and restore the track to normal operation while a full investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn earlier told reporters that he has instructed agencies to conduct a transparent, comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and prevent recurrence.

According to Thai media reports, the main contractor for the involved railway section is Italian-Thai Development PLC, which has issued a statement on the accident, saying that the company will fully assume responsibilities related to compensation and medical treatment.