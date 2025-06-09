Passenger traffic in Brazilian airports hits record high as region prepares for COP30

According to official data, over 888,400 passengers travelled through the region’s airports last month, representing a nearly 13 per cent increase compared to April 2024.



The majority of these travellers, 864,262, used domestic routes, while 24,145 were transported via international flights. This surge underscores the growing connectivity and strategic relevance of the North Region as Brazil accelerates infrastructure improvements ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), scheduled for November in Belem.



The upcoming COP30 is expected to significantly boost air traffic in the region. In preparation, Belem’s international airport is undergoing a comprehensive modernisation programme. The ongoing upgrade will nearly quadruple its daily passenger capacity, ensuring state-of-the-art infrastructure and long-term benefits for regional aviation.



Key upgrades include expanding the departure area from 1,500 to 4,300 square metres, building two new mezzanines, installing modern climate control and lighting systems powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, and constructing a new aircraft parking apron. Runway heads will be equipped with Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) systems to enhance landing safety.



Additionally, resurfacing and upgrading of taxiways, signage, and runway lighting systems are in progress to meet the highest operational and environmental standards.



