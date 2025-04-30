Passenger flow in Astana's public transport system hits record high

According to the City Transportation System, passenger flow reached 1,005,329 trips on the capital city’s public transport, while the city’s population is 1,544,142.

In 2024 and 2025, the city got 700 new buses. The average speed of the transport rose from 16 km/h to 18 km/h. The interval between the buses was reduced from 16 to 13 minutes. Bus lane was expanded to 130 km. The city has launched additional five express, five regular, three nighttime and one loop routes.

1,210 buses operate in the city on a daily basis on 105 routes, the CTS adds.