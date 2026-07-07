Passenger plane with 181 aboard suffers gear failure in Bishkek

According to preliminary reports, one of the aircraft's rear landing gear was damaged during takeoff, causing the aircraft to tilt onto its left wing and fall onto the runway.

All passengers were quickly evacuated from the aircraft. There were no serious injuries as a result of the incident.

"Several people received minor injuries and bruises; paramedics are providing first aid on the first floor of the airport terminal, in the Osh sector arrivals area. Airport firefighters and emergency services are working at the scene. All flights at Manas International Airport are currently temporarily suspended," the company noted.

The State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan will also investigate the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Manas International Airport is closed until 10:00 p.m.

Earlier, it was reported that the global air transport industry is set to move 10 billion passengers yearly.